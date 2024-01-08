Western Union Company (WU) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, WU stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly gain of 3.55% and a quarterly plunge of -8.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Western Union Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.32% for WU’s stock, with a 0.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is above average at 6.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.84.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 6 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Western Union Company (WU) is $13.03, which is $1.07 above the current market price. The public float for WU is 362.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.52% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WU on January 08, 2024 was 4.78M shares.

WU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) has increased by 1.79 when compared to last closing price of 11.75.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that Western Union’s (WU) C2C transactions are expected to witness continuous growth in the coming days.

WU Trading at 0.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +1.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WU rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.93. In addition, Western Union Company saw 0.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.19 for the present operating margin

+37.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Western Union Company stands at +20.37. The total capital return value is set at 26.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.98. Equity return is now at value 131.08, with 8.90 for asset returns.

Based on Western Union Company (WU), the company’s capital structure generated 581.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.33. Total debt to assets is 32.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 535.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 78.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Western Union Company (WU) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.