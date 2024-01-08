Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.55. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for WBD is 2.21B, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WBD on January 08, 2024 was 22.78M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

WBD) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ: WBD) has decreased by -1.32 when compared to last closing price of 11.35.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) closed the most recent trading day at $11.20, moving -1.32% from the previous trading session.

WBD’s Market Performance

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has experienced a -4.19% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month, and a 11.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.49% for WBD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.29% for WBD’s stock, with a -8.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBD stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for WBD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WBD in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $19 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

WBD Trading at 2.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares surge +2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBD fell by -4.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBD starting from Newhouse Steven O, who purchase 10,000,000 shares at the price of $12.49 back on Dec 14. After this action, Newhouse Steven O now owns 14,158,459 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, valued at $124,900,000 using the latest closing price.

ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE PARTNERSHIP, the Director of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc, purchase 10,000,000 shares at $12.49 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that ADVANCE/NEWHOUSE PARTNERSHIP is holding 14,158,459 shares at $124,900,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.88 for the present operating margin

+18.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc stands at -21.80. The total capital return value is set at -3.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.73. Equity return is now at value -10.35, with -3.72 for asset returns.

Based on Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), the company’s capital structure generated 111.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.76. Total debt to assets is 39.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 110.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.