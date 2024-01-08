Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR): A Technical Analysis

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.93. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) is $15.33, which is $6.48 above the current market price. The public float for VYGR is 34.82M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VYGR on January 08, 2024 was 453.91K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

VYGR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VYGR) has dropped by -18.36 compared to previous close of 10.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that Voyager (VYGR) enters into a capsid license agreement with Novartis for Huntington’s disease and spinal muscular atrophy. The infusion of cash will extend the company’s cash runway.

VYGR’s Market Performance

VYGR’s stock has risen by 0.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 18.95% and a quarterly rise of 22.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.01% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.92% for Voyager Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.47% for VYGR’s stock, with a -0.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYGR stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for VYGR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VYGR in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VYGR Trading at 19.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.01%, as shares surge +16.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYGR rose by +0.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.45. In addition, Voyager Therapeutics Inc saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYGR starting from PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P., who sale 13,567 shares at the price of $6.99 back on Oct 03. After this action, PFREUNDSCHUH PETER P. now owns 149,433 shares of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, valued at $94,833 using the latest closing price.

Carter Todd Alfred, the Chief Scientific Officer of Voyager Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,500 shares at $8.16 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Carter Todd Alfred is holding 54,360 shares at $85,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-124.27 for the present operating margin

+84.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Voyager Therapeutics Inc stands at -113.45. The total capital return value is set at -45.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.58. Equity return is now at value 40.86, with 21.93 for asset returns.

Based on Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR), the company’s capital structure generated 39.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.15. Total debt to assets is 14.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.