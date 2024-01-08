Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.95 in relation to its previous close of 2.01. However, the company has experienced a -15.00% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-03 that CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Vor Bio (Nasdaq: VOR), a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Is It Worth Investing in Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: VOR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for VOR is also noteworthy at -0.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for VOR is 58.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.68% of that float. The average trading volume of VOR on January 08, 2024 was 144.91K shares.

VOR’s Market Performance

VOR stock saw a decrease of -15.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.49% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.05% for Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for VOR stock, with a simple moving average of -30.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VOR stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for VOR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VOR in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $18 based on the research report published on July 26, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

VOR Trading at 8.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.59%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VOR fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.25. In addition, Vor Biopharma Inc saw -1.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for VOR

The total capital return value is set at -35.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.51. Equity return is now at value -69.27, with -53.80 for asset returns.

Based on Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 13.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 14.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.31.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.06.

Conclusion

In summary, Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.