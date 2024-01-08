Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for SPCE is 364.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.18% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of SPCE was 11.62M shares.

The stock of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) has decreased by -0.43 when compared to last closing price of 2.34.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -8.27% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-06 that Space flights will end, but Virgin Galactic is now on a road to profitability.

SPCE’s Market Performance

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has seen a -8.27% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 21.99% gain in the past month and a 43.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.86% for SPCE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.02% for SPCE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -22.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SPCE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SPCE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SPCE by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SPCE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $1.75 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SPCE Trading at 11.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPCE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.41%, as shares surge +15.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPCE fell by -8.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.44. In addition, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc saw -4.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPCE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21625.61 for the present operating margin

-462.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc stands at -21632.87. The total capital return value is set at -52.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -53.02. Equity return is now at value -90.56, with -43.46 for asset returns.

Based on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE), the company’s capital structure generated 98.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.75. Total debt to assets is 41.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.43.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 94.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.44.

Conclusion

To sum up, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (SPCE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.