Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has increased by 2.11 when compared to last closing price of 39.37.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that My Top 3 Stock Picks For 2024

Is It Worth Investing in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) Right Now?

Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.10x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.39. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by analysts is $41.38, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for VZ is 4.20B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.10% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of VZ was 22.34M shares.

VZ’s Market Performance

The stock of Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen a 7.23% increase in the past week, with a 4.63% rise in the past month, and a 26.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.57% for VZ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.15% for VZ’s stock, with a 13.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VZ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VZ stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for VZ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for VZ in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $46 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

VZ Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VZ rose by +7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.96. In addition, Verizon Communications Inc saw 6.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VZ starting from Silliman Craig L., who sale 3,340 shares at the price of $38.29 back on Dec 11. After this action, Silliman Craig L. now owns 46,295 shares of Verizon Communications Inc, valued at $127,889 using the latest closing price.

Silliman Craig L., the EVP&Pres.-VZ Global Services of Verizon Communications Inc, sale 23,380 shares at $38.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Silliman Craig L. is holding 49,635 shares at $888,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.27 for the present operating margin

+44.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verizon Communications Inc stands at +15.53. The total capital return value is set at 11.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.47. Equity return is now at value 22.56, with 5.50 for asset returns.

Based on Verizon Communications Inc (VZ), the company’s capital structure generated 193.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.92. Total debt to assets is 46.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 178.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.70.

Conclusion

To sum up, Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.