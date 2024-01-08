Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s (TME) Stock

The stock of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has gone up by 1.60% for the week, with a 9.51% rise in the past month and a 43.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.81% for TME. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.19% for TME’s stock, with a simple moving average of 20.43% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Right Now?

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TME is at 0.80. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TME is $35.62, which is $0.4 above the current market price. The public float for TME is 695.95M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.29% of that float. The average trading volume for TME on January 08, 2024 was 8.09M shares.

TME) stock’s latest price update

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.77 compared to its previous closing price of 9.03. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-27 that The S&P 500 index SPX has three days left this year to try for a fresh record high, which in theory, shouldn’t be so hard with a Santa Rally all but teed up.

TME Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares surge +10.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +24.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TME rose by +1.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.72. In addition, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+30.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR stands at +12.98. The total capital return value is set at 5.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.65. Equity return is now at value 9.62, with 6.96 for asset returns.

Based on Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME), the company’s capital structure generated 12.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.03. Total debt to assets is 8.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.81.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.