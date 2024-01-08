Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Hanryu Holdings Inc’s (HRYU) Stock

In the past week, HRYU stock has gone up by 10.50%, with a monthly gain of 126.29% and a quarterly plunge of -81.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.69% for Hanryu Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.05% for HRYU stock, with a simple moving average of -70.74% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HRYU is 35.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of HRYU was 1.21M shares.

HRYU) stock’s latest price update

Hanryu Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: HRYU)’s stock price has plunge by 14.36relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.50% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-11-24 that The most oversold stocks in the communication services sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

HRYU Trading at -10.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HRYU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.01%, as shares surge +123.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -72.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HRYU rose by +10.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8724. In addition, Hanryu Holdings Inc saw 16.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HRYU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-742.74 for the present operating margin

+24.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanryu Holdings Inc stands at -701.90. The total capital return value is set at -130.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -140.05.

The receivables turnover for the company is 0.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hanryu Holdings Inc (HRYU) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.