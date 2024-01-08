Trading Update: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Stock Endures 4.33% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has seen a -5.98% decrease in the past week, with a 21.94% gain in the past month, and a 12.76% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.33% for WBA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.14% for WBA’s stock, with a -8.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) Right Now?

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WBA is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WBA is $25.67, which is $0.66 above the current market price. The public float for WBA is 711.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.00% of that float. The average trading volume for WBA on January 08, 2024 was 13.37M shares.

WBA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) has increased by 3.09 when compared to last closing price of 24.26.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Forbes reported 2024-01-07 that Walgreens chief executive’s disclosure last week that VillageMD’s doctor-staffed clinic expansion plan needed to go “on a diet” highlights certain risks in the race by retailers to open primary care centers across the country.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WBA by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WBA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $21 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

WBA Trading at 10.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +16.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBA fell by -5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.16. In addition, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc saw -4.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WBA starting from Gates Richard P., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $20.45 back on Nov 10. After this action, Gates Richard P. now owns 73,929 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, valued at $20,450 using the latest closing price.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc., the 10% Owner of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, sale 1,279,590 shares at $195.38 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is holding 30,489,956 shares at $249,999,896 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.15 for the present operating margin

+17.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stands at -2.21. The total capital return value is set at 4.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.62. Equity return is now at value 2.86, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA), the company’s capital structure generated 172.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.29. Total debt to assets is 35.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 155.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.75 and the total asset turnover is 1.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.