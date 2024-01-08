The Volatility of Mmtec Inc’s (MTC) Stock: A 135.00% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Mmtec Inc (MTC) has gone up by 135.00% for the week, with a 115.60% rise in the past month and a 370.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 41.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.84% for MTC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 128.71% for MTC’s stock, with a 158.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MTC is 1.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MTC is 198.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On January 08, 2024, MTC’s average trading volume was 1.67M shares.

MTC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mmtec Inc (NASDAQ: MTC) has increased by 12.98 when compared to last closing price of 2.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 135.00% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-05-22 that Shares of Chinese small cap MMTec Inc. MTC, -15.03% rose 9% in premarket trades Monday. The stock ended Friday’s session down 15%, outpacing the S&P 500 index’s SPX, -0.14% decline of 0.1%.

MTC Trading at 118.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 41.10%, as shares surge +121.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +130.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTC rose by +135.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.09. In addition, Mmtec Inc saw 135.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-536.11 for the present operating margin

+72.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mmtec Inc stands at -513.62. The total capital return value is set at -48.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch -48.06. Equity return is now at value -65.75, with -25.62 for asset returns.

Based on Mmtec Inc (MTC), the company’s capital structure generated 11.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.09. Total debt to assets is 9.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 144.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -17.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mmtec Inc (MTC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.