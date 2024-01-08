The -6.46% Simple Moving Average of Coupang Inc’s (CPNG) Stock in the Past 200 Days

The stock of Coupang Inc (CPNG) has seen a -3.85% decrease in the past week, with a 2.21% gain in the past month, and a -8.38% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for CPNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for CPNG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -6.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG) is above average at 65.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.20.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for CPNG is 1.17B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.32% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CPNG on January 08, 2024 was 8.59M shares.

CPNG) stock’s latest price update

Coupang Inc (NYSE: CPNG)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.22 in comparison to its previous close of 15.55, however, the company has experienced a -3.85% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-07 that When it comes to East Asia’s economy, China is “the straw that stirs the drink,” as the saying goes. Although China’s economy has slowed meaningfully and has major problems, it has certainly not stagnated.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPNG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPNG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CPNG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CPNG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $18.50 based on the research report published on December 20, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CPNG Trading at -2.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +3.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPNG fell by -3.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.05. In addition, Coupang Inc saw -2.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPNG starting from Kim Tae Jung, who sale 5,350 shares at the price of $16.00 back on Jan 02. After this action, Kim Tae Jung now owns 248,240 shares of Coupang Inc, valued at $85,600 using the latest closing price.

Kim Tae Jung, the of Coupang Inc, sale 940 shares at $15.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Kim Tae Jung is holding 253,590 shares at $14,570 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.54 for the present operating margin

+22.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coupang Inc stands at -0.45. The total capital return value is set at -2.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.35. Equity return is now at value 16.84, with 4.36 for asset returns.

Based on Coupang Inc (CPNG), the company’s capital structure generated 99.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.87. Total debt to assets is 25.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 73.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 114.41 and the total asset turnover is 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Coupang Inc (CPNG) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.