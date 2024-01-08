SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -21.19 in relation to its previous close of 0.33. However, the company has experienced a -29.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that SRIVARU (NASDAQ: SVMH ) stock is heading higher on Thursday despite a lack of news from the electric motorcycle company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that explain why the stock is up today.

Is It Worth Investing in SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVMH) is above average at 74.29x, while the 36-month beta value is -1.50.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SVMH is 3.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.56% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SVMH on January 08, 2024 was 983.15K shares.

SVMH’s Market Performance

The stock of SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has seen a -29.06% decrease in the past week, with a -76.42% drop in the past month, and a -88.08% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 26.39% for SVMH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.07% for SVMH’s stock, with a -86.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SVMH Trading at -75.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVMH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 26.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.09%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVMH fell by -29.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. saw -27.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SVMH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-503.99 for the present operating margin

-39.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for SRIVARU Holding Ltd. stands at -582.05. Equity return is now at value 0.81, with 0.48 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.54.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, SRIVARU Holding Ltd. (SVMH) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.