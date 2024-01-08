Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) is $27.06, which is -$2.09 below the current market price. The public float for LUV is 593.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUV on January 08, 2024 was 8.19M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

LUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) has increased by 4.37 when compared to last closing price of 27.93. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-04 that Southwest at long last reached an agreement with its pilot union, months after similar deals between the union and its major rivals. The agreement means higher costs, but investors are happy for the certainty of what is to come.

LUV’s Market Performance

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has seen a -0.78% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.29% gain in the past month and a 6.70% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.72% for LUV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.38% for LUV’s stock, with a -2.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUV stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LUV by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for LUV in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $35 based on the research report published on January 02, 2024 of the current year 2024.

LUV Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.98%, as shares surge +4.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUV fell by -0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.10. In addition, Southwest Airlines Co saw 0.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LUV starting from Green Ryan C., who sale 4,936 shares at the price of $29.94 back on May 02. After this action, Green Ryan C. now owns 26,361 shares of Southwest Airlines Co, valued at $147,787 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LUV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.78 for the present operating margin

+16.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southwest Airlines Co stands at +2.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.58. Equity return is now at value 4.52, with 1.36 for asset returns.

Based on Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.88. Total debt to assets is 25.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 85.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.