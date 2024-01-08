Southern Company (SO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has decreased by -0.14 when compared to last closing price of 71.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.07% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that It’s a new year and apparently there’s a new theme on Wall Street for investors. Many of the Magnificent Seven stocks and their high-flying tech peers are off to a difficult start in 2024.

Is It Worth Investing in Southern Company (NYSE: SO) Right Now?

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SO is at 0.50. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SO is $74.00, which is $2.39 above the current market price. The public float for SO is 1.09B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume for SO on January 08, 2024 was 4.42M shares.

SO’s Market Performance

The stock of Southern Company (SO) has seen a 2.07% increase in the past week, with a 0.96% rise in the past month, and a 10.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for SO.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for SO’s stock, with a 2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for SO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $82 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

SO Trading at 2.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares sank -0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SO rose by +2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.86. In addition, Southern Company saw 2.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SO starting from Kuczynski Stephen E, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $71.23 back on Dec 11. After this action, Kuczynski Stephen E now owns 106,284 shares of Southern Company, valued at $356,150 using the latest closing price.

Poroch David P., the Comptroller of Southern Company, sale 10,000 shares at $69.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Poroch David P. is holding 28,691 shares at $693,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.33 for the present operating margin

+24.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Southern Company stands at +12.07. The total capital return value is set at 6.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.36. Equity return is now at value 9.66, with 2.23 for asset returns.

Based on Southern Company (SO), the company’s capital structure generated 194.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.04. Total debt to assets is 43.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 171.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.22. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Southern Company (SO) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.