Should You Invest in Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for HBI is at 1.57. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBI is $3.86, which is -$0.18 below the current market price. The public float for HBI is 346.23M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.05% of that float. The average trading volume for HBI on January 08, 2024 was 7.26M shares.

HBI) stock’s latest price update

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI)’s stock price has decreased by -4.72 compared to its previous closing price of 4.24. However, the company has seen a -9.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-18 that Activist investor Barington Capital targets Hanesbrands due to perceived cheap valuation and fixable business problems. Hanesbrands has three catalysts that could potentially double the stock price, including sales growth, gross margin expansion, and a strategic review of the Champion business. The company’s strong performance in the innerwear market and commitment to innovation provide a positive outlook for future growth.

HBI’s Market Performance

Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has seen a -9.01% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.16% gain in the past month and a 7.16% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.55% for HBI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.20% for HBI’s stock, with a -10.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HBI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for HBI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HBI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $7 based on the research report published on November 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

HBI Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.47%, as shares surge +8.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBI fell by -9.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Hanesbrands Inc saw -9.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.17 for the present operating margin

+35.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hanesbrands Inc stands at -2.10. The total capital return value is set at 12.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.03. Equity return is now at value -108.29, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Hanesbrands Inc (HBI), the company’s capital structure generated 1,027.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.13. Total debt to assets is 62.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 988.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.72 and the total asset turnover is 0.92. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.