Should You Invest in Green Giant Inc (GGE) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for GGE is at 1.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GGE is 76.90M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.94% of that float. The average trading volume for GGE on January 08, 2024 was 10.57M shares.

GGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Green Giant Inc (NASDAQ: GGE) has decreased by -5.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.60% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that Green Giant (NASDAQ: GGE ) stock is falling hard on Monday after the real estate development company announced a proposed public share offering. Green Giant hasn’t yet revealed any of the finer details of the public offering for GGE stock.

GGE’s Market Performance

GGE’s stock has fallen by -17.60% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -82.40% and a quarterly drop of -96.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.65% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 16.86% for Green Giant Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -51.93% for GGE stock, with a simple moving average of -97.28% for the last 200 days.

GGE Trading at -92.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.65%, as shares sank -82.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -94.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GGE fell by -17.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0784. In addition, Green Giant Inc saw -18.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-681.56 for the present operating margin

-2.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Giant Inc stands at -7136.01. The total capital return value is set at -6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.54. Equity return is now at value -162.97, with -42.98 for asset returns.

Based on Green Giant Inc (GGE), the company’s capital structure generated 673.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 87.07. Total debt to assets is 51.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 673.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 69.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Giant Inc (GGE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.