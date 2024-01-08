Should You Invest in Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for DUOT is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DUOT is 5.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.19% of that float. The average trading volume for DUOT on January 08, 2024 was 19.10K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

DUOT) stock’s latest price update

Duos Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ: DUOT)’s stock price has increased by 26.91 compared to its previous closing price of 2.03. However, the company has seen a -14.90% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-20 that European Union turns nastier for AI companies. Here’s a sneak peek into four such companies that are likely to face hurdles due to the latest A.I.

DUOT’s Market Performance

DUOT’s stock has fallen by -14.90% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.18% and a quarterly drop of -43.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.38% for Duos Technologies Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.52% for DUOT stock, with a simple moving average of -42.70% for the last 200 days.

DUOT Trading at -17.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.37%, as shares sank -12.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUOT fell by -14.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.85. In addition, Duos Technologies Group Inc saw -11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DUOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.73 for the present operating margin

+31.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duos Technologies Group Inc stands at -45.73. The total capital return value is set at -89.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.11. Equity return is now at value -181.26, with -62.43 for asset returns.

Based on Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT), the company’s capital structure generated 131.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.85. Total debt to assets is 40.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.38 and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Duos Technologies Group Inc (DUOT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.