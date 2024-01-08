SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for SHFS is 16.71M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of SHFS was 145.23K shares.

SHFS) stock’s latest price update

SHF Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SHFS)’s stock price has increased by 10.85 compared to its previous closing price of 1.29. However, the company has seen a 2.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-29 that Maximizing profits / minimizing taxes. Giving, expensing, saving, and investing. Consider strategic investments and research expenses, and Here’s what I’m doing before it is too late.

SHFS’s Market Performance

SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has seen a 2.14% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 54.26% gain in the past month and a 81.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.06% for SHFS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 27.58% for SHFS stock, with a simple moving average of 129.07% for the last 200 days.

SHFS Trading at 64.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.95%, as shares surge +50.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +122.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHFS rose by +2.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +191.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1449. In addition, SHF Holdings Inc saw 0.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHFS starting from Seefried Sundie, who purchase 24,700 shares at the price of $0.96 back on Dec 14. After this action, Seefried Sundie now owns 1,248,172 shares of SHF Holdings Inc, valued at $23,737 using the latest closing price.

Fagan Doug, the Director of SHF Holdings Inc, purchase 15,000 shares at $0.97 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Fagan Doug is holding 48,000 shares at $14,584 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHFS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.19 for the present operating margin

+98.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for SHF Holdings Inc stands at -370.60. The total capital return value is set at -3.77, while invested capital returns managed to touch -60.23. Equity return is now at value -196.77, with -66.32 for asset returns.

Based on SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS), the company’s capital structure generated 20.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.74. Total debt to assets is 1.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.21.

Conclusion

To sum up, SHF Holdings Inc (SHFS) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.