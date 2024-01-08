Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has seen a 8.30% increase in the past week, with a -5.28% drop in the past month, and a -7.98% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.06% for STSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.62% for STSS stock, with a simple moving average of -40.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STSS is 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for STSS is 13.97M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STSS on January 08, 2024 was 51.31K shares.

STSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sharps Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STSS) has surged by 12.58 when compared to previous closing price of 0.40, but the company has seen a 8.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2022-09-08 that The Dow Jones closed higher by more than 400 points on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

STSS Trading at 0.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.20%, as shares sank -6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.76% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STSS rose by +8.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4513. In addition, Sharps Technology Inc saw 8.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STSS starting from Ruemler Timothy James, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Jan 03. After this action, Ruemler Timothy James now owns 1,061,675 shares of Sharps Technology Inc, valued at $2,000 using the latest closing price.

Ruemler Timothy James, the Director of Sharps Technology Inc, purchase 4,466 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Ruemler Timothy James is holding 1,056,675 shares at $1,786 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STSS

The total capital return value is set at -129.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -72.44. Equity return is now at value -74.72, with -54.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sharps Technology Inc (STSS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.