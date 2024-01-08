SentinelOne Inc (S) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for S is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for S is 233.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.43% of that float. The average trading volume for S on January 08, 2024 was 5.83M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE: S)’s stock price has soared by 0.72 in relation to previous closing price of 23.50. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-04 that SentinelOne (S) boosts cloud security with the PingSafe acquisition, offering unified protection and advanced CNAPP solutions for a resilient cybersecurity future.

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc (S) has seen a -15.10% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 18.35% gain in the past month and a 45.39% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.82% for S.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.74% for S’s stock, with a 36.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of S

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for S stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for S by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for S in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $35 based on the research report published on December 15, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

S Trading at 15.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares surge +1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S fell by -15.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.95. In addition, SentinelOne Inc saw -13.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Weingarten Tomer, who sale 47,365 shares at the price of $23.45 back on Jan 05. After this action, Weingarten Tomer now owns 807,430 shares of SentinelOne Inc, valued at $1,110,548 using the latest closing price.

Insight Holdings Group, LLC, the 10% Owner of SentinelOne Inc, sale 420,240 shares at $23.85 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Insight Holdings Group, LLC is holding 65,149 shares at $10,022,724 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc stands at -89.70. The total capital return value is set at -23.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.57. Equity return is now at value -22.09, with -16.34 for asset returns.

Based on SentinelOne Inc (S), the company’s capital structure generated 1.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.60. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc (S) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.