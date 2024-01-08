RTX Corp (RTX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 39.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for RTX is 1.44B, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.82% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of RTX was 10.01M shares.

RTX Corp (NYSE: RTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.04 compared to its previous closing price of 85.41. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that RTX (RTX) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

RTX’s Market Performance

RTX Corp (RTX) has experienced a 1.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.25% rise in the past month, and a 23.06% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.73% for RTX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.07% for RTX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -2.88% for the last 200 days.

RTX Trading at 4.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RTX rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.97. In addition, RTX Corp saw 1.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RTX starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $86.82 back on Jul 26. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 7,800 shares of RTX Corp, valued at $8,682 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Amy L, the Corporate VP and Controller of RTX Corp, sale 3,622 shares at $98.55 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Johnson Amy L is holding 4,061 shares at $356,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.89 for the present operating margin

+20.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for RTX Corp stands at +7.78. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.94. Equity return is now at value 4.57, with 1.99 for asset returns.

Based on RTX Corp (RTX), the company’s capital structure generated 46.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.79. Total debt to assets is 21.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, RTX Corp (RTX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.