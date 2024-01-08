Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT)’s stock price has dropped by -6.49 in relation to previous closing price of 15.86. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -15.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-07 that Bitcoin mining stocks such as Riot Platforms are highly cyclical, due to the cyclical nature of Bitcoin itself. The Bitcoin halving event in April could put intense pressure on all Bitcoin miners by cutting mining rewards in half.

Is It Worth Investing in Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for RIOT is 4.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for RIOT is $18.60, which is $3.77 above the current price. The public float for RIOT is 196.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 16.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIOT on January 08, 2024 was 27.75M shares.

RIOT’s Market Performance

RIOT’s stock has seen a -15.74% decrease for the week, with a -2.05% drop in the past month and a 64.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for Riot Platforms Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for RIOT’s stock, with a 21.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIOT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIOT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RIOT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for RIOT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $12 based on the research report published on December 08, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

RIOT Trading at 12.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIOT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.88%, as shares surge +0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIOT fell by -15.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +63.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.98. In addition, Riot Platforms Inc saw -4.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIOT starting from Jackman William Richard, who sale 57,000 shares at the price of $15.68 back on Dec 08. After this action, Jackman William Richard now owns 947,557 shares of Riot Platforms Inc, valued at $893,669 using the latest closing price.

Marleau Hubert, the Director of Riot Platforms Inc, sale 51,165 shares at $12.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Marleau Hubert is holding 27,860 shares at $628,306 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIOT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-42.41 for the present operating margin

-16.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Riot Platforms Inc stands at -196.61. The total capital return value is set at -8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.10. Equity return is now at value -21.55, with -19.56 for asset returns.

Based on Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT), the company’s capital structure generated 1.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.90. Total debt to assets is 1.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.72.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Riot Platforms Inc (RIOT) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.