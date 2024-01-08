Regions Financial Corp. (RF) Stock Sees a2.21 Increase

The stock of Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has gone down by -0.82% for the week, with a 14.06% rise in the past month and a 17.09% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.67% for RF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.43% for RF stock, with a simple moving average of 9.09% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) is above average at 8.04x. The 36-month beta value for RF is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RF is $19.45, which is $0.06 above than the current price. The public float for RF is 927.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.08% of that float. The average trading volume of RF on January 08, 2024 was 9.53M shares.

RF) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Regions Financial Corp. (NYSE: RF) has increased by 2.21 when compared to last closing price of 18.97. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.82% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-02 that Regions Financial’s (RF) NII growth will be supported by loan growth and high rates. Yet, escalating expenses and pressure on mortgage income remain woes.

Analysts’ Opinion of RF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RF stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RF by listing it as a “In-line.” The predicted price for RF in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $21 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

RF Trading at 14.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.78%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RF fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.86. In addition, Regions Financial Corp. saw 0.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RF starting from Lusco C. Matthew, who sale 28,617 shares at the price of $17.47 back on Dec 08. After this action, Lusco C. Matthew now owns 103,307 shares of Regions Financial Corp., valued at $499,839 using the latest closing price.

Smith Ronald G., the SEVP of Regions Financial Corp., sale 10,000 shares at $20.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Smith Ronald G. is holding 281,151 shares at $209,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.58 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Regions Financial Corp. stands at +29.83. The total capital return value is set at 14.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.27. Equity return is now at value 15.14, with 1.52 for asset returns.

Based on Regions Financial Corp. (RF), the company’s capital structure generated 17.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.10. Total debt to assets is 1.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Regions Financial Corp. (RF) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.