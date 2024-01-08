Real-Time Update: Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, IDEX stock has gone down by -5.73%, with a monthly gain of 18.10% and a quarterly plunge of -7.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.74% for Ideanomics Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.61% for IDEX stock, with a simple moving average of -64.61% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) is $30387.50, which is $30385.44 above the current market price. The public float for IDEX is 9.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDEX on January 08, 2024 was 243.58K shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) has increased by 10.48 when compared to last closing price of 1.86. Despite this, the company has experienced a -5.73% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-27 that Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 25, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Tony Sklar – SVP, IR Alf Poor – CEO Scott Morrison – CFO Robin Mackie – COO Conference Call Participants Operator Welcome, everyone to the Ideanomics Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today, I am pleased to have Mr.

IDEX Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -92.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares surge +18.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -5.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.79. In addition, Ideanomics Inc saw 3.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc stands at -258.27. The total capital return value is set at -52.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -98.08. Equity return is now at value -232.09, with -128.33 for asset returns.

Based on Ideanomics Inc (IDEX), the company’s capital structure generated 23.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.86. Total debt to assets is 8.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ideanomics Inc (IDEX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.