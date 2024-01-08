QuantumScape Corp (QS): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 4.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for QS is 324.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QS on January 08, 2024 was 7.36M shares.

QS) stock’s latest price update

QuantumScape Corp (NYSE: QS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.45 compared to its previous closing price of 9.30. However, the company has seen a gain of 21.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-06 that Its solid-state battery eliminates part of the standard bill of materials for an EV battery. It has strong partnerships with a diverse set of automotive manufacturers.

QS’s Market Performance

QS’s stock has risen by 21.17% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.94% and a quarterly rise of 39.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.09% for QuantumScape Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.55% for QS’s stock, with a 21.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QS Trading at 36.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.94%, as shares surge +25.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +47.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QS rose by +21.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.31. In addition, QuantumScape Corp saw 25.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QS starting from Singh Mohit, who sale 174,000 shares at the price of $8.58 back on Jan 04. After this action, Singh Mohit now owns 642,481 shares of QuantumScape Corp, valued at $1,492,885 using the latest closing price.

Leohold Jurgen, the Director of QuantumScape Corp, sale 40,000 shares at $9.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 04, which means that Leohold Jurgen is holding 185,717 shares at $360,468 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QS

The total capital return value is set at -27.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.56. Equity return is now at value -31.52, with -28.36 for asset returns.

Based on QuantumScape Corp (QS), the company’s capital structure generated 8.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.41. Total debt to assets is 7.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.07.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, QuantumScape Corp (QS) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.