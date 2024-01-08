Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has seen a 7.82% increase in the past week, with a 25.74% gain in the past month, and a 93.00% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.07% for PBYI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.10% for PBYI stock, with a simple moving average of 43.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI) is 63.72x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBYI is 1.23. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) is $4.67, which is -$0.02 below the current market price. The public float for PBYI is 37.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.44% of that float. On January 08, 2024, PBYI’s average trading volume was 247.69K shares.

PBYI) stock’s latest price update

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ: PBYI)’s stock price has increased by 9.32 compared to its previous closing price of 4.29. However, the company has seen a 7.82% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-03 that If you are looking for stocks that have gained strong momentum recently but are still trading at reasonable prices, Puma Biotech (PBYI) could be a great choice. It is one of the several stocks that passed through our ‘Fast-Paced Momentum at a Bargain’ screen.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBYI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBYI stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PBYI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBYI in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on September 28, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PBYI Trading at 28.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBYI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.73%, as shares surge +20.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +109.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBYI rose by +7.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.15. In addition, Puma Biotechnology Inc saw 8.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBYI starting from AUERBACH ALAN H, who sale 41,396 shares at the price of $4.49 back on Jan 03. After this action, AUERBACH ALAN H now owns 6,936,947 shares of Puma Biotechnology Inc, valued at $185,698 using the latest closing price.

NOUGUES MAXIMO F, the Chief Financial Officer of Puma Biotechnology Inc, sale 15,682 shares at $4.49 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that NOUGUES MAXIMO F is holding 128,666 shares at $70,348 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBYI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.47 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Puma Biotechnology Inc stands at +0.00. The total capital return value is set at 24.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.00. Equity return is now at value 12.21, with 1.85 for asset returns.

Based on Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI), the company’s capital structure generated 528.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.10. Total debt to assets is 51.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 509.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 81.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Puma Biotechnology Inc (PBYI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.