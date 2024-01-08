Polished.com Inc (POL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 3.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for POL is 2.02M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.88% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of POL was 3.01M shares.

The stock of Polished.com Inc (AMEX: POL) has increased by 18.48 when compared to last closing price of 6.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 36.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-02 that In the world of small-cap stocks, certain companies don’t get much attention at all. And over the past couple of years, many of the headlines for various penny stocks have been downright negative.

POL’s stock has risen by 36.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 495.24% and a quarterly rise of 98.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 55.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 53.76% for Polished.com Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 103.22% for POL’s stock, with a -44.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

After a stumble in the market that brought POL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 53.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 55.28%, as shares surge +495.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +275.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POL rose by +36.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.00. In addition, Polished.com Inc saw 24.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

+6.29 for the present operating margin

+13.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Polished.com Inc stands at +2.12. The total capital return value is set at 16.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Polished.com Inc (POL), the company’s capital structure generated 36.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.52. Total debt to assets is 19.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.86.

The receivables turnover for the company is 27.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

To sum up, Polished.com Inc (POL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.