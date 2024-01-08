Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PFE is at 0.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PFE is $31.26, which is $1.79 above the current market price. The public float for PFE is 5.64B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.10% of that float. The average trading volume for PFE on January 08, 2024 was 39.92M shares.

PFE) stock’s latest price update

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.31 compared to its previous closing price of 29.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-07 that The technology sector is experiencing a harsh dose of reality as late FOMO buyers suffered a pullback after rushing before the year ended. Optimism among small speculators reached frothy levels in December, revisiting levels last seen in the pandemic bubble in 2021. The tech sector seems slightly overvalued. Assessing opportunities in the sector is compounded by high interest rates, uncertainty in the timing of the Fed’s cuts, and potential sector rotation.

PFE’s Market Performance

Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has experienced a 2.36% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.31% rise in the past month, and a -11.95% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.42% for PFE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.22% for PFE’s stock, with a -15.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFE stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PFE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for PFE in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $32 based on the research report published on January 04, 2024 of the current year 2024.

PFE Trading at 0.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares surge +2.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFE rose by +2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.31. In addition, Pfizer Inc. saw 2.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFE starting from Gottlieb Scott, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $26.47 back on Dec 15. After this action, Gottlieb Scott now owns 9,000 shares of Pfizer Inc., valued at $79,401 using the latest closing price.

Gottlieb Scott, the Director of Pfizer Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $38.58 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Gottlieb Scott is holding 6,000 shares at $38,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.43 for the present operating margin

+61.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pfizer Inc. stands at +31.26. The total capital return value is set at 29.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.39. Equity return is now at value 11.05, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pfizer Inc. (PFE), the company’s capital structure generated 40.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.99. Total debt to assets is 19.80, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.09. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.22.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pfizer Inc. (PFE) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.