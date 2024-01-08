Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PBR is 1.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PBR is $39.11, which is $0.03 above the current price. The public float for PBR is 3.72B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PBR on January 08, 2024 was 17.32M shares.

PBR) stock’s latest price update

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.16 in relation to its previous close of 16.35. However, the company has experienced a 3.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Petrobras (PBR) partners with Honeywell UOP to implement cutting-edge HEFA technology at the Presidente Bernardes Refinery.

PBR’s Market Performance

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen a 3.18% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 12.90% gain in the past month and a 21.37% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for PBR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.08% for PBR stock, with a simple moving average of 22.40% for the last 200 days.

PBR Trading at 7.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.49% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.30%, as shares surge +14.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBR rose by +3.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.55. In addition, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR saw 3.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.25 for the present operating margin

+50.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stands at +29.37. The total capital return value is set at 40.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 29.89. Equity return is now at value 36.80, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR), the company’s capital structure generated 77.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.64. Total debt to assets is 28.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.