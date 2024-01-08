Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has seen a 3.48% increase in the past week, with a 15.96% gain in the past month, and a 18.37% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.27% for FNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.42% for FNA’s stock, with a -10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for FNA is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for FNA is 47.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.59% of that float. The average trading volume of FNA on January 08, 2024 was 439.61K shares.

FNA) stock’s latest price update

Paragon 28 Inc (NYSE: FNA)’s stock price has plunge by 10.85relation to previous closing price of 11.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.48% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-12-19 that ENGLEWOOD, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA), a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market, today announced that Albert DaCosta, Chairman and CEO and Steve Deitsch, CFO will present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 8, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:00 p.m. Mountain Time. A live webcast, as well as the archived recording, will be available on the investor relations section of the Company.

FNA Trading at 21.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.55%, as shares surge +18.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +46.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNA rose by +3.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.06. In addition, Paragon 28 Inc saw 5.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNA starting from DaCosta Albert, who purchase 30,500 shares at the price of $8.51 back on Nov 10. After this action, DaCosta Albert now owns 5,311,110 shares of Paragon 28 Inc, valued at $259,555 using the latest closing price.

SCHNETTLER THOMAS P, the Director of Paragon 28 Inc, sale 6,900 shares at $18.54 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that SCHNETTLER THOMAS P is holding 29,129 shares at $127,952 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.90 for the present operating margin

+74.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paragon 28 Inc stands at -37.12. The total capital return value is set at -17.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.05. Equity return is now at value -36.73, with -24.37 for asset returns.

Based on Paragon 28 Inc (FNA), the company’s capital structure generated 31.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.09. Total debt to assets is 17.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.46.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.24, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

In summary, Paragon 28 Inc (FNA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.