Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 2.76.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for OPEN is 544.05M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OPEN on January 08, 2024 was 19.78M shares.

OPEN) stock’s latest price update

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)’s stock price has dropped by -9.83 in relation to previous closing price of 4.02. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -22.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-06 that This restaurant tech platform has an incredibly bright future, but its shares are a bargain. Opendoor’s profits could soar in a real estate recovery.

OPEN’s Market Performance

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a -22.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 7.25% rise in the past month, and a 37.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.23% for OPEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.13% for OPEN’s stock, with a 24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPEN Trading at 17.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares surge +5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +64.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -22.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.13. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc saw -19.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Meyer Megan D., who sale 4,808 shares at the price of $3.98 back on Jan 04. After this action, Meyer Megan D. now owns 2,501,542 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc, valued at $19,136 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc, sale 22,016 shares at $4.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 02, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 588,846 shares at $94,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -46.49, with -8.49 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.