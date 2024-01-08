Nutriband Inc (NTRB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Nutriband Inc (NTRB) has seen a 14.23% increase in the past week, with a 14.23% gain in the past month, and a 20.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.15% for NTRB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.86% for NTRB’s stock, with a -4.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for NTRB is 5.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.24% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRB on January 08, 2024 was 6.96K shares.

NTRB) stock’s latest price update

Nutriband Inc (NASDAQ: NTRB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.12 in relation to its previous close of 2.41. However, the company has experienced a 14.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Accesswire reported 2023-04-19 that ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a pioneer in the development of innovative transdermal solutions, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 08:30 AM (Local Time -PST). Company CEO, Gareth Sheridan will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

NTRB Trading at 16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.61%, as shares surge +15.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRB rose by +14.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.59. In addition, Nutriband Inc saw 20.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-199.45 for the present operating margin

+36.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nutriband Inc stands at -215.59. The total capital return value is set at -39.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -43.39. Equity return is now at value -68.43, with -55.06 for asset returns.

Based on Nutriband Inc (NTRB), the company’s capital structure generated 2.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.12. Total debt to assets is 1.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.55 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nutriband Inc (NTRB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.