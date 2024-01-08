Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) is above average at 8.16x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) is $5.37, which is $0.81 above the current market price. The public float for NAT is 202.49M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.01% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NAT on January 08, 2024 was 3.43M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NAT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) has jumped by 3.40 compared to previous close of 4.41. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-05 that Even with a relatively small portfolio allocation, penny stocks can have a big impact in terms of total portfolio returns. The reason is that when some of the hottest penny stocks surge, the rally is not limited to 20% or 30%.

NAT’s Market Performance

Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has experienced a 7.80% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.62% rise in the past month, and a 14.00% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.76% for NAT.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.72% for NAT’s stock, with a 15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NAT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NAT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $4 based on the research report published on September 06, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

NAT Trading at 5.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAT rose by +7.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.19. In addition, Nordic American Tankers Ltd saw 8.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NAT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.43 for the present operating margin

+32.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nordic American Tankers Ltd stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 4.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.84. Equity return is now at value 22.40, with 13.65 for asset returns.

Based on Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT), the company’s capital structure generated 56.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.17. Total debt to assets is 34.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NAT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.