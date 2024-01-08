NIO Inc ADR (NIO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.54 compared to its previous closing price of 8.27. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-06 that Nio’s delivery numbers for the latest quarter came in better than expected.

Is It Worth Investing in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE: NIO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for NIO Inc ADR (NIO) is $79.01, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for NIO is 1.57B, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.49% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NIO on January 08, 2024 was 51.14M shares.

NIO’s Market Performance

NIO’s stock has seen a -14.53% decrease for the week, with a 8.48% rise in the past month and a -6.93% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.84%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.77% for NIO Inc ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.16% for NIO’s stock, with a -12.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NIO Trading at 3.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +4.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NIO fell by -14.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.25. In addition, NIO Inc ADR saw -11.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-32.94 for the present operating margin

+8.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for NIO Inc ADR stands at -29.55. The total capital return value is set at -29.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch -32.69. Equity return is now at value -96.96, with -21.92 for asset returns.

Based on NIO Inc ADR (NIO), the company’s capital structure generated 99.51 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.88. Total debt to assets is 24.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, NIO Inc ADR (NIO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.