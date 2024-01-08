Nextracker Inc (NXT) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Nextracker Inc (NXT) has gone down by -11.51% for the week, with a -0.10% drop in the past month and a 27.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.50% for NXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.08% for NXT’s stock, with a 8.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) Right Now?

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NXT is 48.24M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.08% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NXT on January 08, 2024 was 2.35M shares.

NXT) stock’s latest price update

Nextracker Inc (NASDAQ: NXT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.31 in relation to previous closing price of 42.12. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -11.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-26 that The International Energy Agency projects cumulative world renewable capacity to reach more than 4500 gigawatts (GW) at the end of 2024. This should encourage one to buy stocks like CEG, RNW and NXT.

Analysts’ Opinion of NXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NXT stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NXT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NXT in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on December 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NXT Trading at 3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NXT fell by -11.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.31. In addition, Nextracker Inc saw -10.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NXT starting from SHUGAR DANIEL S, who purchase 37,821 shares at the price of $39.63 back on Dec 07. After this action, SHUGAR DANIEL S now owns 77,713 shares of Nextracker Inc, valued at $1,498,823 using the latest closing price.

Schlesinger Leah, the GC, Ch Eth & Compl Off’r & Sec of Nextracker Inc, sale 2,192 shares at $40.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that Schlesinger Leah is holding 5,114 shares at $87,680 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.86 for the present operating margin

+15.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nextracker Inc stands at +0.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Nextracker Inc (NXT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.