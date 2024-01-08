Newmont Corp (NEM): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Newmont Corp (NEM) is $49.95, which is $9.61 above the current market price. The public float for NEM is 1.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEM on January 08, 2024 was 15.46M shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

NEM) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Newmont Corp (NYSE: NEM) has increased by 0.55 when compared to last closing price of 40.12.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-03 that Growth stocks sound exciting as they represent high-growth companies that could create immense value. Penny stocks are similar as they have a high degree of speculation.

NEM’s Market Performance

Newmont Corp (NEM) has seen a -3.26% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.13% gain in the past month and a 10.98% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for NEM.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.77% for NEM’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEM stocks, with Macquarie repeating the rating for NEM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEM in the upcoming period, according to Macquarie is $45 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

NEM Trading at 3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.68. In addition, Newmont Corp saw -2.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Atkinson Robert D, who sale 5,500 shares at the price of $41.26 back on Jan 02. After this action, Atkinson Robert D now owns 54,251 shares of Newmont Corp, valued at $226,930 using the latest closing price.

Atkinson Robert D, the EVP & COO of Newmont Corp, sale 5,500 shares at $40.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that Atkinson Robert D is holding 59,751 shares at $221,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.57 for the present operating margin

+17.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corp stands at -3.84. The total capital return value is set at 6.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.71. Equity return is now at value -4.16, with -2.17 for asset returns.

Based on Newmont Corp (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.40. Total debt to assets is 16.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 33.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Newmont Corp (NEM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.