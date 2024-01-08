Navigating the Volatility of SoFi Technologies Inc’s (SOFI) Stock

In the past week, SOFI stock has gone down by -20.04%, with a monthly gain of 2.88% and a quarterly surge of 7.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.28% for SoFi Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.12% for SOFI’s stock, with a 6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for SOFI is 885.64M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.50% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SOFI on January 08, 2024 was 40.89M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) has decreased by -2.38 when compared to last closing price of 8.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -20.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2024-01-07 that In the tech investment space, three stocks stand poised to rewrite the rules of growth and profitability. These three companies have sparked widespread interest and speculation, projecting a potential leap of 3X by 2026.

Analysts’ Opinion of SOFI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SOFI stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for SOFI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for SOFI in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $6.50 based on the research report published on January 03, 2024 of the current year 2024.

SOFI Trading at 2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares surge +4.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI fell by -20.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.16. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc saw -17.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Rishel Jeremy, who sale 56,273 shares at the price of $9.78 back on Dec 19. After this action, Rishel Jeremy now owns 343,250 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc, valued at $550,350 using the latest closing price.

Noto Anthony, the Chief Executive Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc, purchase 22,500 shares at $6.50 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Noto Anthony is holding 7,261,789 shares at $146,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.28. Equity return is now at value -7.15, with -1.77 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 101.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.47. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 98.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.