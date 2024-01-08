Navigating the Volatility of Applied Optoelectronics Inc’s (AAOI) Stock

The stock of Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has gone down by -7.99% for the week, with a 24.92% rise in the past month and a 120.94% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.69% for AAOI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.06% for AAOI stock, with a simple moving average of 133.21% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.06.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) is $21.00, which is $0.85 above the current market price. The public float for AAOI is 32.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 28.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AAOI on January 08, 2024 was 2.58M shares.

AAOI) stock’s latest price update

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ: AAOI)’s stock price has plunge by 8.74relation to previous closing price of 18.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.99% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-25 that Applied Optoelectronics reported improved financial performance for Q3-2023, with a 10% increase in revenue YoY. The company’s stock price has been on a year-long uptrend, gaining 900% over 12 months and 1000% YTD. The stock is currently rated as a hold due to overvaluation, but the company’s optimistic outlook and potential in the AI market make it a buy.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAOI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAOI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for AAOI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AAOI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $22 based on the research report published on December 13, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

AAOI Trading at 34.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAOI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.14%, as shares surge +17.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +170.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAOI fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +729.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.51. In addition, Applied Optoelectronics Inc saw 4.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAOI starting from Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), who sale 20 shares at the price of $23.71 back on Dec 15. After this action, Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) now owns 251,331 shares of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, valued at $474 using the latest closing price.

Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua), the *** of Applied Optoelectronics Inc, sale 42,779 shares at $22.39 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Yeh Shu-Hua (Joshua) is holding 251,351 shares at $958,023 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAOI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.48 for the present operating margin

+14.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Applied Optoelectronics Inc stands at -29.80. The total capital return value is set at -15.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.59. Equity return is now at value -33.13, with -15.85 for asset returns.

Based on Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI), the company’s capital structure generated 84.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.72. Total debt to assets is 38.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.90. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.