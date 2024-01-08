Morgan Stanley (MS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.18 in comparison to its previous close of 92.15, however, the company has experienced a -0.43% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2024-01-05 that JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America Corp., Wells Fargo & Co. and Citigroup Inc. kick off earnings this coming Friday as Wall Street’s largest banks wrap up a tough year with their fourth-quarter results.

Is It Worth Investing in Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Right Now?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MS is at 1.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MS is $91.31, which is -$1.93 below the current market price. The public float for MS is 1.26B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.52% of that float. The average trading volume for MS on January 08, 2024 was 8.91M shares.

MS’s Market Performance

MS’s stock has seen a -0.43% decrease for the week, with a 16.30% rise in the past month and a 17.80% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.86% for Morgan Stanley The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.36% for MS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 10.57% for the last 200 days.

MS Trading at 14.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +17.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MS fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.04. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw -0.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MS starting from MORGAN STANLEY, who sale 135 shares at the price of $50000.00 back on Oct 05. After this action, MORGAN STANLEY now owns 0 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $6,750,000 using the latest closing price.

GORMAN JAMES P, the Chairman and CEO of Morgan Stanley, sale 125,000 shares at $95.19 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that GORMAN JAMES P is holding 1,011,345 shares at $11,898,812 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.32 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +16.71. The total capital return value is set at 3.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.30. Equity return is now at value 9.80, with 0.84 for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 328.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.68. Total debt to assets is 27.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 247.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Morgan Stanley (MS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.