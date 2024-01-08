Mesoblast Limited (MESO) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has seen a -51.39% decrease in the past week, with a -55.88% drop in the past month, and a -56.25% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.82% for MESO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.75% for MESO’s stock, with a -78.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 rating it as "overweight," 2 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The average price suggested by analysts for MESO is $0.60, which is $9.45 above the current market price. The public float for MESO is 202.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.38% of that float. The average trading volume for MESO on January 08, 2024 was 157.96K shares.

MESO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) has decreased by -49.52 when compared to last closing price of 2.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a -51.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2024-01-05 that Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has become technically an oversold stock now, which implies exhaustion of the heavy selling pressure on it. This, combined with strong agreement among Wall Street analysts in revising earnings estimates higher, indicates a potential trend reversal for the stock in the near term.

MESO Trading at -55.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.45%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESO fell by -2.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0640. In addition, Mesoblast Limited saw -52.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-970.47 for the present operating margin

-269.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesoblast Limited stands at -1091.71. The total capital return value is set at -11.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.68. Equity return is now at value -16.30, with -12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Mesoblast Limited (MESO), the company’s capital structure generated 23.21 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.84. Total debt to assets is 17.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mesoblast Limited (MESO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.