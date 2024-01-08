Make Informed Decisions with Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) Stock Updates

In the past week, ACET stock has gone up by 39.08%, with a monthly gain of 100.00% and a quarterly surge of 83.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.83%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.38% for Adicet Bio Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.78% for ACET’s stock, with a -22.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ACET is 30.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACET on January 08, 2024 was 457.89K shares.

ACET) stock’s latest price update

Adicet Bio Inc (NASDAQ: ACET)’s stock price has increased by 12.04 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a 39.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-09 that Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.75 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.68. This compares to loss of $0.56 per share a year ago.

ACET Trading at 73.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.83%, as shares surge +84.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +84.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACET rose by +39.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.66. In addition, Adicet Bio Inc saw 28.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACET starting from Schor Chen, who purchase 5,500 shares at the price of $1.33 back on Oct 02. After this action, Schor Chen now owns 43,469 shares of Adicet Bio Inc, valued at $7,340 using the latest closing price.

Schor Chen, the President & CEO of Adicet Bio Inc, sale 5,500 shares at $1.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Schor Chen is holding 176,969 shares at $7,481 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-290.32 for the present operating margin

+79.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adicet Bio Inc stands at -279.27. The total capital return value is set at -22.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.04. Equity return is now at value -55.84, with -48.69 for asset returns.

Based on Adicet Bio Inc (ACET), the company’s capital structure generated 7.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.71. Total debt to assets is 6.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.91.

The receivables turnover for the company is 77.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Adicet Bio Inc (ACET) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.