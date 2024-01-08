MAIA Biotechnology Inc’s (MAIA) Stock: A 46.63% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has gone up by 21.77% for the week, with a 64.15% rise in the past month and a -39.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 10.05% for MAIA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 46.63% for MAIA’s stock, with a -29.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MAIA is 0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MAIA is 9.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAIA on January 08, 2024 was 395.03K shares.

MAIA) stock’s latest price update

MAIA Biotechnology Inc (AMEX: MAIA)’s stock price has plunge by 26.89relation to previous closing price of 1.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 21.77% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2024-01-05 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MAIA Biotechnology to Present at Biotech Showcase 2024 on January 9, 2024.

MAIA Trading at 11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAIA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -71.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.50%, as shares surge +60.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAIA rose by +21.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0583. In addition, MAIA Biotechnology Inc saw 29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAIA starting from Guerrero Ramiro, who purchase 1,200 shares at the price of $2.47 back on May 18. After this action, Guerrero Ramiro now owns 312,672 shares of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, valued at $2,964 using the latest closing price.

Luput Cristian, the Director of MAIA Biotechnology Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $2.63 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Luput Cristian is holding 298,068 shares at $7,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAIA

The total capital return value is set at -174.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch -178.29. Equity return is now at value -237.74, with -162.16 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MAIA Biotechnology Inc (MAIA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.