Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, LYG stock has gone down by -1.24%, with a monthly gain of 6.25% and a quarterly surge of 17.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.00% for LYG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.84% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LYG is 1.32. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) is $0.58, which is $0.46 above the current market price. The public float for LYG is 15.80B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On January 08, 2024, LYG’s average trading volume was 8.31M shares.

LYG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (NYSE: LYG) has surged by 0.42 when compared to previous closing price of 2.37, but the company has seen a -1.24% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2024-01-05 that UK banks are heading for smaller profits in 2024 as expectations of falling interest rates lead to fierce mortgage completion, analysts at Bank of America said, selection Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LSE:LLOY) a top pick in the sector. BofA cut their earnings estimates for the year for UK banks by between 7-12% in a note to clients on Friday, while making bigger reductions for 2025 earnings forecasts.

LYG Trading at 8.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares surge +5.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYG fell by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.36. In addition, Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR saw -0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LYG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.20 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR stands at +21.09. The total capital return value is set at 3.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.84. Equity return is now at value 12.67, with 0.65 for asset returns.

Based on Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG), the company’s capital structure generated 353.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.94. Total debt to assets is 16.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 219.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lloyds Banking Group plc ADR (LYG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.