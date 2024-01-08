Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS)’s stock price has plunge by 17.67relation to previous closing price of 74.59. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2024-01-05 that Kura Sushi’s revenue is up and profitability at the restaurant level is strong. The company is growing same-store sales, which is what investors want to see from this small concept with a lot left to prove.

Is It Worth Investing in Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kura Sushi USA Inc (NASDAQ: KRUS) is above average at 715.32x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.01.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KRUS is 6.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KRUS on January 08, 2024 was 124.05K shares.

KRUS’s Market Performance

KRUS stock saw an increase of 12.34% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 43.58% and a quarterly increase of 30.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.27% for Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.03% for KRUS’s stock, with a 16.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRUS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KRUS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KRUS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $70 based on the research report published on January 05, 2024 of the current year 2024.

KRUS Trading at 35.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRUS rose by +12.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.55. In addition, Kura Sushi USA Inc saw 15.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRUS starting from STUTZ CARIN, who purchase 1,500 shares at the price of $52.37 back on Nov 13. After this action, STUTZ CARIN now owns 2,654 shares of Kura Sushi USA Inc, valued at $78,555 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.18 for the present operating margin

+15.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kura Sushi USA Inc stands at +0.80. The total capital return value is set at 0.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.67. Equity return is now at value 1.21, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS), the company’s capital structure generated 72.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.07. Total debt to assets is 39.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.97. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 48.10 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.07.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kura Sushi USA Inc (KRUS) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.