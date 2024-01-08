Kohl’s Corp.’s (KSS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has gone down by -9.82% for the week, with a 12.75% rise in the past month and a 41.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.54% for KSS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.76% for KSS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.76% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) is $24.36, which is -$2.08 below the current market price. The public float for KSS is 105.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 25.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSS on January 08, 2024 was 5.75M shares.

KSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Kohl’s Corp. (NYSE: KSS) has dropped by -0.30 compared to previous close of 26.52. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-21 that Kohl’s (KSS) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of KSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KSS stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for KSS by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for KSS in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $25 based on the research report published on November 22, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KSS Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.65%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSS fell by -9.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.38. In addition, Kohl’s Corp. saw -7.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KSS starting from Kingsbury Thomas, who purchase 92,500 shares at the price of $21.82 back on Mar 29. After this action, Kingsbury Thomas now owns 228,993 shares of Kohl’s Corp., valued at $2,018,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KSS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.36 for the present operating margin

+32.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kohl’s Corp. stands at -0.10. The total capital return value is set at 2.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.17. Equity return is now at value -3.62, with -0.90 for asset returns.

Based on Kohl’s Corp. (KSS), the company’s capital structure generated 201.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.78. Total debt to assets is 52.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 186.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 90.49 and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kohl’s Corp. (KSS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.