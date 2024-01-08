Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) has decreased by -2.12 when compared to last closing price of 0.16. Despite this, the company has experienced a -18.81% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KTRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The public float for KTRA is 3.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KTRA on January 08, 2024 was 4.03M shares.

KTRA’s Market Performance

KTRA stock saw a decrease of -18.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -45.02% and a quarterly a decrease of -95.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 29.11%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 19.64% for Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.17% for KTRA stock, with a simple moving average of -94.72% for the last 200 days.

KTRA Trading at -76.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 29.11%, as shares sank -43.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -96.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KTRA fell by -18.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1854. In addition, Kintara Therapeutics Inc saw -7.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KTRA

The total capital return value is set at -236.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch -233.90. Equity return is now at value -342.86, with -177.23 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kintara Therapeutics Inc (KTRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.