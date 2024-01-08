Kenvue Inc (KVUE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 25.91x. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for KVUE is 1.73B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.24% of that float. On January 08, 2024, the average trading volume of KVUE was 22.22M shares.

The stock price of Kenvue Inc (NYSE: KVUE) has jumped by 2.15 compared to previous close of 20.90. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2024-01-06 that While the calendar was quiet this past week, six IPOs joined the pipeline, two of which we estimate could raise $1 billion or more. Three biotechs filed to raise $100 million.

KVUE’s Market Performance

Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has experienced a -0.56% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.85% rise in the past month, and a 8.05% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for KVUE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.47% for KVUE’s stock, with a -5.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KVUE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KVUE stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KVUE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KVUE in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $20 based on the research report published on November 17, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

KVUE Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KVUE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +10.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KVUE fell by -0.56%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.14. In addition, Kenvue Inc saw -0.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KVUE starting from ALLISON RICHARD E JR, who purchase 5,598 shares at the price of $22.96 back on Aug 30. After this action, ALLISON RICHARD E JR now owns 25,598 shares of Kenvue Inc, valued at $128,524 using the latest closing price.

ALLISON RICHARD E JR, the Director of Kenvue Inc, purchase 20,000 shares at $26.26 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that ALLISON RICHARD E JR is holding 20,000 shares at $525,232 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KVUE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.21 for the present operating margin

+55.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kenvue Inc stands at +13.98. The total capital return value is set at 13.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.27.

Based on Kenvue Inc (KVUE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.58. Total debt to assets is 0.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.40.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Kenvue Inc (KVUE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.