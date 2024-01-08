KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) has dropped by -1.68 compared to previous close of 15.50. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that China is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, accounting for nearly 30% of the MSCI EM Index. Chinese stocks rallied after the November 2022 Xi-Biden G-20 Summit as investor sentiment grew optimistic. Ready your portfolio for this week’s Biden-Xi APEC summit. Chinese stocks can be more volatile but often have high return potential. Since September, our Quant recommendation of PDD is up 11% vs. a flat S&P 500.

Is It Worth Investing in KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for KE Holdings Inc ADR (NYSE: BEKE) is above average at 23.13x. The 36-month beta value for BEKE is also noteworthy at -0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for BEKE is 1.18B, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume of BEKE on January 08, 2024 was 6.34M shares.

BEKE’s Market Performance

The stock of KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has seen a -6.10% decrease in the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -0.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for BEKE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.91% for BEKE’s stock, with a -4.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEKE stocks, with New Street repeating the rating for BEKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEKE in the upcoming period, according to New Street is $22 based on the research report published on May 09, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

BEKE Trading at -1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares sank -1.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEKE fell by -6.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, KE Holdings Inc ADR saw -5.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BEKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.13 for the present operating margin

+22.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for KE Holdings Inc ADR stands at -2.28. The total capital return value is set at -0.87, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.87. Equity return is now at value 8.18, with 5.09 for asset returns.

Based on KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE), the company’s capital structure generated 17.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.03. Total debt to assets is 11.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.58. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.11.

Conclusion

In summary, KE Holdings Inc ADR (BEKE) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.