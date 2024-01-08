JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is 10.28x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JPM is 1.12. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is $180.06, which is $7.79 above the current market price. The public float for JPM is 2.86B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On January 08, 2024, JPM’s average trading volume was 9.46M shares.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM)’s stock price has increased by 0.50 compared to its previous closing price of 171.41. However, the company has seen a 1.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2024-01-07 that After staging an end-of-year rally anticipating interest rate cuts, the U.S. stock market has commenced 2024 on a losing streak, with most equities erasing short-term gains.

JPM’s Market Performance

JPM’s stock has risen by 1.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.05% and a quarterly rise of 20.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.28% for JPMorgan Chase & Co. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for JPM’s stock, with a 18.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

JPM Trading at 11.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JPM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.26%, as shares surge +10.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JPM rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $166.33. In addition, JPMorgan Chase & Co. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JPM starting from Lake Marianne, who sale 32,243 shares at the price of $160.00 back on Dec 12. After this action, Lake Marianne now owns 131,962 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co., valued at $5,158,906 using the latest closing price.

Friedman Stacey, the General Counsel of JPMorgan Chase & Co., sale 4,310 shares at $144.86 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Friedman Stacey is holding 53,425 shares at $624,335 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JPM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for JPMorgan Chase & Co. stands at +23.79. The total capital return value is set at 5.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.43. Equity return is now at value 16.83, with 1.33 for asset returns.

Based on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM), the company’s capital structure generated 192.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 65.83. Total debt to assets is 15.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.