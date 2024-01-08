Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Stock Observes -62.58% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LUNR stock has gone down by -5.35%, with a monthly decline of -26.52% and a quarterly plunge of -41.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.55% for Intuitive Machines Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.32% for LUNR’s stock, with a -62.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Right Now?

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LUNR is -0.17. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LUNR is 19.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LUNR on January 08, 2024 was 440.90K shares.

LUNR) stock’s latest price update

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 9.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.11. However, the company has experienced a -5.35% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-18 that Space exploration is no longer the stuff of science fiction. It was about a $447 billion industry last year.

Analysts’ Opinion of LUNR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LUNR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for LUNR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for LUNR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $11 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

LUNR Trading at -19.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LUNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.13%, as shares sank -29.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LUNR fell by -5.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.64. In addition, Intuitive Machines Inc saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for LUNR

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.